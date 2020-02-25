MedeAnalytics Expands Quality Management Solution with NCQA for HEDIS® Certified Measures(SM) and HEDIS® Quality Benchmarks

Over 90 percent of America's health plans use the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) certification for the Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS ® ) measures to evaluate and improve overall performance. MedeAnalytics' Quality Management solution includes HEDIS ® measures for quality, and now, enables analysis and benchmarking.

"Our latest HEDIS® certification revalidates our commitment to ensuring our solutions deliver quality insights on every patient record and every physician's performance," said Paul Kaiser, chief executive officer of MedeAnalytics. "And, now with access to comprehensive insights and benchmarking data, our clients can make more informed decisions to improve quality and overall plan performance."

The Quality Management solution, which is part of MedeAnalytics' Value Based Performance Management (VBPM) portfolio, helps users identify and close gaps in care, improve HEDIS® and Medicare STAR ratings, and engage providers in ongoing information gathering.

MedeAnalytics plans to showcase its VBPM portfolio at the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS) Conference, March 9-13, 2020 in Orlando, Fla. Attendees can visit booth #6847 to discover how analytics can help improve care, quality and cost outcomes.

For more information or a demonstration, contact https://medeanalytics.com/request-demo.

About MedeAnalytics®

A leader in healthcare analytics, MedeAnalytics helps organizations make even smarter decisions. With the most advanced data orchestration in healthcare, our intelligent cloud-based analytics platform combines data to deliver state-of-the-art analytics, all in a business context. MedeAnalytics' scalable solutions for financial management, operations, value-based care, and strategic planning—and the ability to tailor-build applications—deliver the action-ready insights organizations need to achieve success. Helping clients realize financial and operational value almost immediately is just one of the many reasons why MedeAnalytics is the leading healthcare-only analytics provider. For more information, visit www.medeanalytics.com.

About National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA)

NCQA is a private, non-profit organization dedicated to improving health care quality. NCQA accredits and certifies a wide range of health care organizations. It also recognizes clinicians and practices in key areas of performance. NCQA's Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS) is a set of standardized performance measures designed to make sure purchasers and consumers have the information they need to reliably compare the performance of managed health care organizations. NCQA's Web site (www.ncqa.org) contains information to help consumers, employers and others make more informed health care choices.

