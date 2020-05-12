MedeAnalytics Promotes Scott Checkoway to Chief Information Officer

Checkoway joined MedeAnalytics in 2018 as vice president of technology operations and support. Under his guidance, MedeAnalytics made tremendous strides further elevating the company's technology operations. As CIO, Checkoway leads 150 highly skilled professionals across Cloud Operations/Infrastructure, Database Operations, Client and Application Support, Site Reliability Engineering, IT Support, Incident Response Center, and Patient Access Support teams.

"Scott has been instrumental as an innovative and strategic IT leader for our company," said Paul Kaiser, chief executive officer of MedeAnalytics. "His expertise and vision have already proved invaluable to our clients and associates. As CIO, he assumes broader responsibilities to take our SaaS operations to the next level."

"I am excited for this opportunity to continue bringing cutting-edge technical solutions to MedeAnalytics," said Checkoway. "In this new role, my objective is to advance MedeAnalytics' technology operations with more efficient processes and solutions. I look forward to driving client satisfaction by delivering world class technical support."

Checkoway has 20 years of experience in health IT strategy development, system customization, project management and team leadership. Previously, he served as Director of IT Operations at Allscripts, responsible for overseeing execution of a $250 million project portfolio, including establishment of multiple project management offices and data centers. Prior to Allscripts, Checkoway worked for McKesson in a variety of positions, including Director of Application Hosting in Managed Services, where he led teams to successfully optimize system infrastructure support, application upgrades and hosting services. He also served as Senior Director of IT at Security Source, a leading loss prevention technology provider, maximizing their technology infrastructure and customer operations to support corporate growth.

About MedeAnalytics®

A leader in healthcare analytics, MedeAnalytics helps organizations make even smarter decisions. With the most advanced data orchestration in healthcare, our intelligent cloud-based analytics platform combines data to deliver state-of-the-art analytics, all in a business context. MedeAnalytics' scalable solutions for financial management, operations, value-based care, and strategic planning—and the ability to tailor-build applications—deliver the action-ready insights organizations need to achieve success. Helping clients realize financial and operational value almost immediately is just one of the many reasons why MedeAnalytics is the leading healthcare-only analytics provider.

