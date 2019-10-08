MedeAnalytics Promotes Scott Hampel to President

Hampel joined MedeAnalytics in 2017 as senior vice president, product and strategy and quickly rose to chief product and strategy officer. Under his direction, MedeAnalytics has become a leader in modern healthcare analytics by launching a cutting-edge new platform and devising many new solutions to help clients accelerate their speed to insights. Scott's vision drove the recent launch of our platform-as-a-service solution, MedeCreate, which enables clients to build, customize and deploy their own analytics solutions. He also devised the company's Enterprise Analytics solution suite, which offers a combination of analytics solutions to improve payer and provider collaboration and to provide a single source for insights from data aggregated across each client's organization.

"Scott has been instrumental leading our company's vision and strategy as we have transformed into an innovation-driven company," said Paul Kaiser, chief executive officer of MedeAnalytics. "He will lead our product, delivery, technology and support teams to expedite delivery of projects, improve knowledge management across teams, and help complete the MedeAnalytics transformation to a world-class analytics software company."

"I'm really excited about this new role. I think we have incredible opportunity when looking at the market challenges facing MedeAnalytics' large base of clients and partners, and the modern solutions and platform that we've recently launched," said Scott Hampel, president of MedeAnalytics. "My job is to position our highly capable product and delivery teams to work in synch, so that our clients and partners can quickly take advantage of these advanced capabilities and power better and more sustainable healthcare in their own markets."

Hampel brings over 20 years of experience building high-performing teams and leading product and services functions. Previously, Hampel held multiple roles at TriZetto for over 11 years, including Vice President of Solutions Management and Vice President of Corporate Operations. His responsibilities ranged from driving the product management and sales support functions to corporate performance management and operations.

About MedeAnalytics®

A leader in healthcare analytics, MedeAnalytics helps organizations make even smarter decisions. With the most advanced data orchestration in healthcare, our intelligent cloud-based analytics platform combines data to deliver state-of-the-art analytics, all in a business context. MedeAnalytics' scalable solutions for financial management, operations, value-based care, and strategic planning—and the ability to tailor-build applications—deliver the action-ready insights organizations need to achieve success. Helping clients realize financial and operational value almost immediately is just one of the many reasons why MedeAnalytics is the leading healthcare-only analytics provider.

Media Contact:

Steph Gustafson

Communications Specialist

720-838-6392

steph.gustafson@medeanalytics.com

SOURCE MedeAnalytics

Related Links

http://www.medeanalytics.com

