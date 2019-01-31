MedeAnalytics to Speak on Predictive Analytics and Value-Based Performance Management at HIMSS19

RICHARDSON, Texas, Jan. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MedeAnalytics, a leader in healthcare payer and provider analytics, today announced their lineup of events for the HIMSS19 Annual Conference & Exhibition taking place February 11-15, 2019 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Fla:

Scott Hampel , MedeAnalytics chief product and strategy officer, will lead a lunch and learn panel discussion on "Unlocking the Value of Value-Based Performance Management" with analytics leaders from Kaiser Permanente and Presbyterian Health Services, as well as a former chief analytics officer of Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield. The session is on February 13, 2019 from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. at the Orange County Convention Center in room 203A.

, MedeAnalytics chief technology officer, will present at HIMSS during a lightning session on "Machine Learning: Practical or Promotional?". The presentation will highlight how predictive analytics, guided analysis, and other evolving technologies are forever changing healthcare. This session is scheduled for from at viewing booth #7145. In booth #6748, February 12-14, 2019 , MedeAnalytics will demonstrate how one system, one vendor, and one platform can empower even smarter decision making across the entire healthcare organization. With effective enterprise analytics strategies, healthcare organizations can increase cost efficiency, profitability, growth, innovation, and market competitiveness.

"The healthcare IT community comes together at events like HIMSS19 to share new ideas; and in some cases, share new technologies that can make old ideas a reality," said Paul Kaiser, chief executive officer of MedeAnalytics. "This year, we're showcasing not only how we apply younger, innovative approaches like machine learning, but also how we leverage new technologies to unlock the full value of older concepts like enterprise analytics."

