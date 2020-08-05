Medecision names Jan Berger, MD, as its new Advisory Board Chair

DALLAS, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Medecision, an integrated health management company, announced today that Jan Berger, MD, MJ, will serve as its new Advisory Board chair, succeeding Richard Popiel, MD, MBA , who served as Medecision's founding Advisory Board Chair. Dr. Popiel remains a member of the Advisory Board following the completion of his term as Chairman. During his tenure, Dr. Popiel provided critical guidance on the formation of the Advisory Board and was instrumental in recruiting new members.

"Dr. Popiel provided key guidance to Medecision's leadership team on a wide variety of strategic and operational issues, particularly as we navigated the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our industry and business sector," said Deborah Gage, Medecision President and CEO. "We're grateful for his insight, guidance and contributions, and look forward to his ongoing work with our Advisory Board and leadership."

Dr. Berger is an accomplished clinician, thought leader and advisor to many organizations in healthcare. She serves on public and private boards of directors and is a sought-after consultant with more than three decades of experience in the healthcare industry. Dr. Berger brings an extensive understanding of clinical policy and practice, population health strategies and has deep operational expertise in the health system, health plan and healthcare IT sectors. She is also a published author and sought-after speaker on behavioral health, healthcare IT and consumer health behavior.

"Dr. Berger has made significant contributions to Medecision's strategy and growth as a valued member of our Advisory Board over the past year, and we're excited to have her leadership as our new Chair," Gage said. "Her advice and perspectives will help guide the company's strategy and execution, particularly in the rapidly emerging market for virtual and digital health care solutions."

"Now more than ever, our customers and prospects understand the critical nature of replacing disconnected point solutions and internal transactional systems with the comprehensive capabilities available with our Aerial™ platform," according to Gage. "This platform powers data management, analytics, workflow and social-mobile engagement in a connected, consolidated and virtual experience for individuals, patients and members, and their care managers."

Dr. Berger is CEO of consulting group Health Intelligence Partners and has previously served as Chief Medical Officer and Chief Innovation Officer at CVS Health. Dr. Berger is also a member of the boards of Cambia Health Solutions, GNS Healthcare, Tabula Rasa Health Care, UCB and Voluntis.



