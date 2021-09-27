Medely Hires Jon Foley as SVP of SMB Sales and Account Management to Drive Business Growth and Momentum

Jon is a seasoned sales veteran with over 14 years of sales leadership experience and prior to joining Medely, Jon was the VP of global inside sales with Opentable, helping lead their tremendous growth. His personality and winning attitude are key assets that will complement and enhance Medely's ability to serve customers across the industry delivering high quality, innovative healthcare solutions.

"I am thrilled to be joining Medely as their SVP of SMB Sales and Account Management! The mission of Medely is simple, but also critical in the world of healthcare staffing: To create a more transparent and cost effective staffing marketplace for healthcare companies, while empowering healthcare professionals with more flexibility and employment options. Along with Medely's founding team and amazing employees, I am incredibly excited to take part in this mission and to reshape this industry!"

"Medely has grown at an unprecedented rate as the demand for healthcare professionals has continued to rise year over year. As an experienced and successful sales executive with a deep understanding of scaling a sales organization, Jon brings a unique balance of sales expertise and proven revenue generation capabilities to Medely," stated Waleed Nasr, Chief Executive Officer for Medely. "His track record of building high-performing sales teams coupled with his extensive experience in prioritizing the needs of end users will be advantageous to Medely as we continue prioritizing growth. We are pleased to welcome Jon to our team."

About Medely -

Medely is the largest workforce management platform specializing in delivering healthcare professionals through an on demand marketplace. As an economic empowerment engine, Medely allows healthcare professionals instant access to high paying jobs with the freedom and flexibility to work when/where they want, while providing healthcare facilties access to the largest on-demand network of ready to work healthcare professionals.

SOURCE Medely Inc

Related Links

www.medely.com

