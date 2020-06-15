medi® USA introduces its newest flat-knit option with the mediven® cosy 450

WHITSETT, N.C., June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical device manufacturer medi® USA announced the launch of its newest addition to its flat-knit compression portfolio with the new mediven® cosy 450 – a product range offering flexible freedom of movement with strong wall stability. Adding to the assortment of mediven flat-knit compression that already includes the strongest and most reliable hold of the mediven 550 and the lighter, more discreet mediven mondi 350 variant, the cosy 450 fits right in the middle of these two products, offering a supple feel with durable support.

"As a clinician, I am excited to offer patients the new mediven cosy 450," said Senior Clinical Education Manager Erin Sokalsky. "With cosy's down stretch capability, wearers will benefit from easier donning and freedom of movement throughout the day - all with medi's known and trusted fabric stability for edema control that far surpasses the competition."

The cosy 450 lower extremity provides benefits that will guarantee greater patient compliance and satisfaction:

Flexible, soft-knitted fabric for maximum comfort;

High down stretch elasticity for easier application with optimum hold;

Elastic panty top seams for a better fit;

Optimized elastic gusset for added comfort;

Anatomical foot shape for superb fit without creasing;

New durable sole & heel with mediven 550 material incorporated into sole

mediven cosy 450 joins a complete flat-knit compression line, with options that range from seasonal colors and patterns to Swarovski® crystals. To learn more about our plethora of mediven flat-knit products of all fabric strengths, visit https://www.mediusa.com/compression/products/Flat-knit-compression-garments/.

The medi product family continues to innovate, leading the way in modern compression therapy that improves the quality of life for every patient across all stages of venous and lymphatic conditions while standing behind its motto of "I feel better."

About medi

medi USA is a medical products and technologies company focused on compression therapies for chronic medical conditions, athletic performance and fashion. The company is part of medi GmbH & Co. KG, a global leader in the manufacture of medical aids, sports textiles and fashion products. medi combines precision and effectiveness with maximum comfort. medi GmbH is headquartered in Bayreuth, Germany with branch offices in 19 countries and distribution to more than 90 countries around the world.

