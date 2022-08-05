Media Advisory - BMO Financial Group to Announce its Third Quarter 2022 Results

TORONTO, Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - BMO Financial Group will announce its third quarter 2022 financial results and hold its investor community conference call on August 30, 2022. Financial results will be issued in a news release at approximately 6:00 a.m. ET.

Investor Community Conference Call

Time: 8:00 a.m. ET

The conference call will be available in a listen-only mode:

via telephone at 1-800-898-3989 or 416-406-0743 ( Toronto area), Passcode: 2522858#

via the Internet at https://www.bmo.com/home/about/banking/investor-relations/financial-information/quarterly-results

Presentation material referenced during the conference call will be available at https://www.bmo.com/home/about/banking/investor-relations/financial-information/quarterly-results .

Conference Call Rebroadcast

A rebroadcast of the investor community presentations will be available until 11:59 p.m. ET, September 30th, 2022 by calling 1 (800) 408-3053 or (905) 694-9451 and entering passcode 2979715#

The webcast will be available at https://www.bmo.com/home/about/banking/investor-relations/financial-information/quarterly-results until November 30, 2022

