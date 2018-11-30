Media Advisory - Maple Leaf Foods Inc. 2018 Fourth Quarter Financial Results Conference Call

TSX: MFI

www.mapleleaffoods.com

TORONTO, Feb. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Maple Leaf Foods Inc. will report its financial results for the fourth quarter 2018 on February 28, 2019. The financial results will be released by CNW newswire service.

What: Maple Leaf Foods 2018 Fourth Quarter Financial Results Conference Call



Who: Michael H. McCain, President and Chief Executive Officer

Debbie Simpson, Chief Financial Officer



When: February 28, 2019 at 10:30am. Eastern



Where: Go to http://www.mapleleaffoods.com/investors/ for webcast link

Live over the Internet -- Simply log on to the above link.

To participate via conference call, please call 416-764-8609 or 1-888-390-0605. For those unable to participate, playback will be made available an hour after the event at 416-764-8677 or 1-888-390-0541, passcode: 449108#.

If you are unable to participate, the webcast will be archived and available on the Company's website at www.mapleleaffoods.com under the Presentations & Webcasts section.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. is a leading consumer protein company, making high quality, innovative products under national brands including Maple Leaf®, Maple Leaf Prime®, Maple Leaf Natural Selections®, Schneiders®, Schneiders® Country Naturals®, Mina®, SWIFT®, Lightlife TM and Field Roast Grain Meat Co. TM. The Company employs approximately 11,500 people and does business in Canada, the U.S. and Asia. The Company is headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario and its shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (MFI).

[(Minimum Requirements to listen to broadcast: The Windows Media Player software, downloadable free from https://www.microsoft.com/en-ca/download/windows-media-player-details.aspx and at least a 28.8Kbps connection to the Internet. If you experience problems listening to the broadcast, send an email to webcastsupport@tfprn.com).]

SOURCE Maple Leaf Foods Inc.

Related Links

http://www.mapleleaffoods.com

