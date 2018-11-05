Media Advisory - Poutinerie by Air Canada Pops Up in DC Today with Poutine and VR Experience

Visitors can "take off" on an Air Canada flight through a virtual reality on-board experience and enter an Instagram and Twitter competition to win two tickets on Air Canada from IAD, DCA or BWI to any one of Air Canada's 200 destinations around the globe. Winners will be drawn daily.

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest domestic and international airline serving more than 217 airports on six continents. Canada's flag carrier is among the 20 largest airlines in the world and in 2017 served more than 48 million customers. Air Canada provides scheduled passenger service directly to 63 airports in Canada, 56 in the United States and 98 in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, the Caribbean, Mexico, Central America and South America. Air Canada is a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network serving 1,317 airports in 193 countries. Air Canada is the only international network carrier in North America to receive a Four-Star ranking according to independent U.K. research firm Skytrax, which also named Air Canada the 2018 Best Airline in North America. For more information, please visit: aircanada.com/media, follow @AirCanada on Twitter and join Air Canada on Facebook.

About Martha's Table

For nearly 40 years, Martha's Table has worked to support strong children, strong families, and strong communities by increasing access to quality education programs, healthy food, and family supports. Martha's Table believes that every child deserves the opportunity for their brightest future and a deeply engaged family and community committed to their success. For more information about the programs and services offered by Martha's Table, visit www.marthastable.org

Full Poutinerie Menu, $5/Each

Montreal's Classic (GF) | Hand-cut fries, traditional cheese curds, gravy

Toronto's The Six (GF) | Sweet potato fries, pork belly, cheese curds, whole grain maple mustard, fresh herb confetti

São Paulo's Sweet Chimi-Churrasco (GF) | Sweet potato fries, grilled carne asada, green chimichurri, queso blanco

Rome's Eternal City Eggplant (Vegetarian, GF) | Garlic fries, Napoletana sauce, mozzarella cheese, eggplant ragu, basil chiffonade

Paris' Brasserie-Born Braised Beef (GF) | Hand-cut fries, braised beef, mushrooms, horseradish cream

London's Corner Pub Fish & Chips | Malt vinegar dusted chips, crispy fried cod, dill & caper tartar gravy

Seoul's Twice the Spice Kimchi (Vegan) | Hand-cut fries, kimchi, kohlrabi Asian pear relish, sriracha gravy, cilantro

Mumbai's Baked & Buttered (GF) | Hand-cut fries, tender butter chicken, grated paneer cheese, diced tomatoes, fresh herbs

Shanghai's Neon Street BBQ | Shoestring fries, Asian BBQ pulled pork, hoisin gravy, sesame seeds, scallions, vegetable slaw

Dubai's Late Night Shawarma (GF) | Shoestring fries, chicken shawarma, cucumber & tomato salad, tzatziki-garlic gravy

