Media Advisory - Poutinerie by Air Canada Pops Up in DC Today with Poutine and VR Experience
07:00 ET
- #AirCanadaFliesThere Pop-Up Combines Food, Travel & Charity
WASHINGTON, Nov. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Air Canada's pop-up Poutinerie opens to the public today in Washington DC. Launched in conjunction with the airline's new #AirCanadaFliesThere initiative, the Air Canada Poutinerie offers a taste of the remarkable destinations available through Air Canada from Washington, DC's three major airports.
What:
Poutinerie by Air Canada, offers global twists on the iconic Canadian dish. Each Poutine dish costs $6 with drinks priced at $4. All Poutinerie proceeds will proudly go to Martha's Table.
Visitors can "take off" on an Air Canada flight through a virtual reality on-board experience and enter an Instagram and Twitter competition to win two tickets on Air Canada from IAD, DCA or BWI to any one of Air Canada's 200 destinations around the globe. Winners will be drawn daily.
When:
The Poutinerie is open to the public starting Friday, November 9 through Thursday, November 15. Hours are Friday - Thursday: 12 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Where:
1351 Connecticut Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20036.
About Air Canada
Air Canada is Canada's largest domestic and international airline serving more than 217 airports on six continents. Canada's flag carrier is among the 20 largest airlines in the world and in 2017 served more than 48 million customers. Air Canada provides scheduled passenger service directly to 63 airports in Canada, 56 in the United States and 98 in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, the Caribbean, Mexico, Central America and South America. Air Canada is a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network serving 1,317 airports in 193 countries. Air Canada is the only international network carrier in North America to receive a Four-Star ranking according to independent U.K. research firm Skytrax, which also named Air Canada the 2018 Best Airline in North America. For more information, please visit: aircanada.com/media, follow @AirCanada on Twitter and join Air Canada on Facebook.
About Martha's Table
For nearly 40 years, Martha's Table has worked to support strong children, strong families, and strong communities by increasing access to quality education programs, healthy food, and family supports. Martha's Table believes that every child deserves the opportunity for their brightest future and a deeply engaged family and community committed to their success. For more information about the programs and services offered by Martha's Table, visit www.marthastable.org
Full Poutinerie Menu, $5/Each
- Montreal's Classic (GF) | Hand-cut fries, traditional cheese curds, gravy
- Toronto's The Six (GF) | Sweet potato fries, pork belly, cheese curds, whole grain maple mustard, fresh herb confetti
- São Paulo's Sweet Chimi-Churrasco (GF) | Sweet potato fries, grilled carne asada, green chimichurri, queso blanco
- Rome's Eternal City Eggplant (Vegetarian, GF) | Garlic fries, Napoletana sauce, mozzarella cheese, eggplant ragu, basil chiffonade
- Paris' Brasserie-Born Braised Beef (GF) | Hand-cut fries, braised beef, mushrooms, horseradish cream
- London's Corner Pub Fish & Chips | Malt vinegar dusted chips, crispy fried cod, dill & caper tartar gravy
- Seoul's Twice the Spice Kimchi (Vegan) | Hand-cut fries, kimchi, kohlrabi Asian pear relish, sriracha gravy, cilantro
- Mumbai's Baked & Buttered (GF) | Hand-cut fries, tender butter chicken, grated paneer cheese, diced tomatoes, fresh herbs
- Shanghai's Neon Street BBQ | Shoestring fries, Asian BBQ pulled pork, hoisin gravy, sesame seeds, scallions, vegetable slaw
- Dubai's Late Night Shawarma (GF) | Shoestring fries, chicken shawarma, cucumber & tomato salad, tzatziki-garlic gravy
