Media Advisory - Ritchie Bros. Investor Day 2020

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Ritchie Bros. (NYSE: RBA) and (TSX: RBA) the world's largest industrial auctioneer and a leading equipment distributor, will hold a Webcast Investor Day on Monday, December 07, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time / 7:00 a.m. Pacific time / 3:00 p.m. GMT. Presentations from Ann Fandozzi, Chief Executive Officer, and other members of the executive leadership team will be given. The meeting with be held in a virtual-only format in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and related public health guidance and restrictions.

Webcast of Presentations

Investors, analyst, media and other interested parties may register and view the webcast at:

https://investor.ritchiebros.com

or may participate via conference call, using the following dial-in information:

Participant Toll Free Dial-In Number for North America: (833) 340-0287

Participant International Dial-In Number: (236) 712-2478

Conference ID: 3326859

Please note that there will be presentation slides accompanying the investor day call. The slides will be displayed live on the webcast, and will be available to download via the webcast player or at https://investor.ritchiebros.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx the morning of the call.

About Ritchie Bros.

Established in 1958, Ritchie Bros. (NYSE and TSX: RBA) is a global asset management and disposition company, offering customers end-to-end solutions for buying and selling used heavy equipment, trucks and other assets. Operating in a number of sectors, including construction, transportation, agriculture, energy, oil and gas, mining, and forestry, the company's selling channels include: Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, the world's largest industrial auctioneer offers live auction events with online bidding; IronPlanet, an online marketplace with featured weekly auctions and providing the exclusive IronClad Assurance® equipment condition certification; Marketplace-E, a controlled marketplace offering multiple price and timing options; Mascus, a leading European online equipment listing service; and Ritchie Bros. Private Treaty, offering privately negotiated sales. The company's suite of multichannel sales solutions also includes RB Asset Solutions, a complete end-to-end asset management and disposition system. Ritchie Bros. also offers sector-specific solutions including GovPlanet, TruckPlanet, and Kruse Energy Auctioneers, plus equipment financing and leasing through Ritchie Bros. Financial Services. For more information about Ritchie Bros., visit RitchieBros.com.

