MEDIA ADVISORY: 2021 Ram 1500 TRX VIN 001 to be Auctioned by Barrett-Jackson for Charity on Friday, March 26
Mar 24, 2021, 12:00 ET
AUBURN HILLS, Mich., March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ram will auction VIN 001 of the all-new 2021 Ram 1500 TRX – the quickest, fastest and most powerful truck ever – during the Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale Auction on Friday, March 26 at 7:30 p.m. EDT (4:30 p.m. PDT).
All proceeds will benefit the United Way for Southeastern Michigan's 2-1-1 helpline to provide services to veterans and their families. Those interested in bidding in person, online or via phone can go to Barrett-Jackson.com and click on "Bid."
Viewers can watch the auction live on the FYI network or on any mobile device, computer or Smart TV via the commercial-free livestream on Barrett-Jackson.com. Just click "Watch Live Now" at the upper right of the home page.
Ram Truck Brand
In 2009, the Ram Truck brand launched as a stand-alone division, focused on meeting the demands of truck buyers and delivering benchmark-quality vehicles. With a full lineup of trucks, the Ram 1500, 2500/3500 Heavy Duty, 3500/4500/5500 Chassis Cab, ProMaster and ProMaster City, the Ram brand builds trucks that get the hard work done and families where they need to go.
Ram continues to outperform the competition and sets the benchmarks for:
- 1,075 lb.-ft. of torque with Cummins Turbo Diesel
- Towing capacity of 37,100 lbs. with Ram 3500
- Segment first 1,000 lb.-ft of torque with Cummins Turbo Diesel
- Payload of 7,680 lbs. with Ram 3500
- Most luxurious: Ram Limited with real wood, real leather and 12-inch Uconnect touchscreen
- Best ride and handling with exclusive link coil rear and auto-level air suspensions
- Most interior space with Ram Mega Cab
- Most capable full-size off-road pickup – Ram Power Wagon
- Ram 1500, America's most powerful half-ton diesel pickup with 480 lb.-ft. of torque, achieves an unsurpassed 33 mpg highway and delivers up to 1,000 miles of range on a single tank of fuel
- Ram 1500 TRX is the quickest, fastest and most powerful mass-produced pickup truck in the world
- Most awarded light-duty truck in America
- Highest owner loyalty of any half-ton pickup
- Over the last 30 years, Ram has the highest percentage of pickups still on the road
Ram is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.
