Media Advisory: Cabela Family Foundation overseeing largest move of wild lions to Mozambique August 5 through August 12

Cabela Family Foundation, The Ivan Carter Wildlife Conservation Alliance; Zambeze Delta Safaris; Administração Nacional das Áreas de Conservação, The Bateleurs—a South African nonprofit of pilots, Marromeu Safaris and members of the community led by Chief Tozo.

More information—including research and a link to donate—can be found at www.24lions.org and @TwentyFourLions on social media.

The Cabela Family Foundation supports long-term, high-impact partnerships that fulfill the foundation's mission to create projects that promote conservation, access to wild spaces and charity toward others. The foundation continues the legacy of Dick and Mary Cabela, who founded the outdoor retailer Cabela's in 1961. With a focus on their deep love of the outdoors, the family grew the company to more than 82 stores nationwide before selling the company in 2016. www.cabelafamilyfoundation.org

