Media Advisory: Fourth of July Celebrations May Look A Little Different This Year; But CPSC Reminds Consumers: Safety Still Rules

WASHINGTON, June 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to public health concerns surrounding COVID-19, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) will not hold its annual fireworks demonstrations press conference on the National Mall this year. However, CPSC remains committed to helping to prevent deaths and injuries from fireworks incidents while families and friends gather to celebrate the Fourth of July.

CPSC will release its new Fireworks Annual Report, with the latest data on fireworks-related deaths, emergency department-treated injuries, and enforcement activities during 2019. CPSC will also share its popular fireworks safety demonstrations with the media via video news release (VNR).

Here is what media can expect and when:

When: Thursday, June 25, 2020



What: New CPSC Fireworks Annual Report

CPSC fireworks demonstrations via Video News Release (VNR) and Spanish soundbites

CPSC Commissioner Dana Baiocco is available for interviews





Please contact CPSC for more information about one-on-one interviews. Interviews are also available in Spanish with Carla Coolman, CPSC Spanish-language spokesperson.

For more information, contact CPSC's Office of Communications at (301) 504-7908.

