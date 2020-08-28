MEDIA ADVISORY: I.I.I. to Deliver California Wildfire Readiness Webinar to Protect Property and Finances
Aug 28, 2020, 14:00 ET
WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Aug. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With another catastrophic wildfire season again underway in California, join this press conference next Thursday to hear from fire science and insurance experts on practical steps homeowners and renters can take to reduce their risk from wildfires. Learn where to start and what actions communities need to take first to adapt to wildfire and stay protected.
Partners in Wildfire Prep: Working Together to Prepare & Rebuild after Wildfires
- APCIA, IBHS, III & NFPA partnering to help consumers and communities prepare their finances and property for wildfires.
- Michele Steinberg from the National Fire Protection Association will update California's wildfire risk going into the wind-fueled months of September and October
- Hear from Roy Wright, president & CEO of IBHS, to learn a step by step process to reduce property's risk
- Learn what affordable things homeowners and renters can do to reduce their risk.
- Get tips on creating a home inventory, updating insurance, and protecting belongings
- Learn more about the insurance claims process and how to recover from a wildfire
When:
September 3, 2020 at 10:00 am PACIFIC
Where:
Click here to register for this press conference webinar
What:
Webinar releasing new guide providing tips and tools to prepare property & finances for wildfires.
Who:
California media
Speakers:
- Janet Ruiz, Insurance Information Institute (I.I.I.)
- Michele Steinberg, National Fire Protection Association (NFPA)
- Roy Wright, Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety (IBHS)
- Nicole Ganley, American Property Casualty Insurance Association (APCIA)
MEDIA NOTE: Individual interviews with speakers can be arranged post press briefing.
