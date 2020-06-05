MEDIA ADVISORY** JFF's Horizons Will Convene Thousands to Reimagine Education and the Future of Work

BOSTON, June 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Join thousands of leaders and innovators from the private, public, and nonprofit sectors at #JFFHorizons—a free and immersive virtual experience June 8-11, open to all interested in building an equitable economic recovery. As the nation grapples with an unprecedented unemployment crisis, economic hardship in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, and social unrest following acts of police brutality targeting Black men, the convening will bring together leaders in business, higher education, technology, workforce development, and public policy for an open and inclusive dialogue focused on contextualizing today's challenges and identifying new paths forward.

WHO: Featured speakers include:

Andrew Anagnost , President and CEO of Autodesk

, President and CEO of Autodesk John Battelle , Cofounder and CEO of Recount Media

, Cofounder and CEO of Recount Media Michael Crow , President of Arizona State University

, President of Maria Flynn , President and CEO of JFF

, President and CEO of JFF Joseph Fuller , Professor of Management Practice at Harvard Business School

, Professor of Management Practice at David Gelles , author of the New York Times "Corner Office" column

, author of the "Corner Office" column Rob Gifford , President of the National Restaurant Association

, President of the National Restaurant Association Danette Howard , Senior Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer at Lumina Foundation

, Senior Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer at Lumina Foundation Brad Keselowski , NASCAR driver and CEO of Keselowski Advanced Manufacturing

, NASCAR driver and CEO of Keselowski Advanced Manufacturing Paul LeBlanc , President of Southern New Hampshire University

, President of Parag Mehta , Executive Director of the Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth

, Executive Director of Center for Inclusive Growth Tracy Palandjian , Cofounder and CEO of Social Finance

, Cofounder and CEO of Social Finance Ai-jen Poo, Cofounder and Executive Director of the National Domestic Workers Alliance

Scott Pulsipher , President of Western Governors University

, President of Casey Sacks , Assistant Secretary of U.S. Department of Education

, Assistant Secretary of U.S. Department of Education Jim Shelton , Chief Investment and Impact Officer of Blue Meridian Partners

, Chief Investment and Impact Officer of Blue Meridian Partners Liz Shuler , Secretary-Treasurer of AFL-CIO

, Secretary-Treasurer of AFL-CIO Carrie Varoquiers, President of Workday Foundation

Andrew Yang , Founder of Venture for America and 2020 Democratic Presidential Candidate

WHEN: June 8-11, 2020

WHERE: Virtual Conference, Free and Open to All

HOW: Register today: www.jff.org/horizons . To request media credentials or submit an interview request, contact [email protected] . Interviews with select speakers and JFF leaders are available.

ABOUT JFF:

JFF is a national nonprofit that drives transformation in the American workforce and education systems. For 35 years, JFF has led the way in designing innovative and scalable solutions that create access to economic advancement for all. Join us as we build a future that works. www.jff.org.

