Media Advisory - Last Chance for Animals Holds 36th Annual Fur-Free Friday Event in Beverly Hills

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Last Chance for Animals (LCA) will be joined by E.G. Daily and countless supporters at this year's Fur-Free Friday event along Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills. This year's event will not only be a protest of the sale of fur products, as it has for the last 35 years, but it will also be a celebration. That's because starting on January 1, 2023, California becomes the first US state to ban fur.

In October of 2019, California Governor Gavin Newsom signed AB 44 into law , banning the sale and manufacture of new fur products. The ban goes into effect on January 1. LCA is now calling on the rest of the world to go fur-free.

Come join LCA at this year's Fur-Free Friday celebration to support and protect animals from cruelty. There will be a photo booth, and t-shirts, stickers, buttons and posters will be handed out.

WHO: Last Chance for Animals

WHAT: Fur-Free Friday Protest and Celebration on Rodeo Drive

WHEN: Friday, November 25, 2022, from 10:45 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. PST (We will proceed to protest route at approx. 11:00 AM)

WHERE: Demonstrators will gather at Beverly Gardens Park at the northwest corner of N. Beverly Dr. and Santa Monica Blvd. in Beverly Hills before marching down Rodeo Drive along the protest route.

**Participants, including E.G. Daily, will be available for interviews before, during, and after the protest. To arrange one-on-one interviews, please contact [email protected]

SOURCE Last Chance For Animals