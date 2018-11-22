MEDIA ADVISORY: Live Webcast of the Jeep® Press Conference at 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Nov. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Media and consumers are invited to watch a live webcast of the Jeep® brand press conference from the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show. For those who are unable to view the live program, an on-demand replay will be available at the same link immediately following the live events.

After the live webcast, consumers can tune in to the Jeep brand Facebook page for a closer look at the newest vehicle from Jeep with Head of Jeep Design Mark Allen. Immediately following the Jeep Facebook broadcast, the Jeep brand Twitter handle will host a live Q&A with Jeep Engineer John Mrozowski. And, after the Twitter Q&A, the Jeep Instagram channel will post additional exclusive looks of the new vehicle.

Jeep Press Conference

Wednesday, November 28, 9:55 a.m. (PST)

YouTube: http://bit.ly/JeepReveal

Press Conference Location

2018 Los Angeles Auto Show

North Plaza - Los Angeles Convention Center

1201 S Figueroa St, Los Angeles, California 90015

Media and consumers can also watch the live reveal at the following Jeep brand sites:

About Jeep Brand

Built on more than 75 years of legendary heritage, Jeep is the authentic SUV with class-leading capability, craftsmanship and versatility for people who seek extraordinary journeys. The Jeep brand delivers an open invitation to live life to the fullest by offering a full line of vehicles that continue to provide owners with a sense of security to handle any journey with confidence.

The Jeep vehicle lineup consists of the Cherokee, Compass, Grand Cherokee, Renegade and Wrangler. To meet consumer demand around the world, all Jeep models sold outside North America are available in both left and right-hand drive configurations and with gasoline and diesel powertrain options.

