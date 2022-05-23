Media Advisory:National Council on Aging to Convene 2022 Age+Action Virtual Conference June 6-8

ARLINGTON, Va., May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Council on Aging (NCOA), the national voice for every person's right to age well, will host a 3-day conference on solutions that ensure equitable aging for all.

The event offers over 120 workshops, educational, and plenary sessions that will be offered live and on demand and will discuss such topics as aging in place, combating financial exploitation, technology use, falls prevention, obesity care, senior centers, nutrition, mental health, and economic security.