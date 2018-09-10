MEDIA ADVISORY: Promising Biotech start-ups & Venture Capital leaders convene Sept. 13 in Manhattan Beach @ LA BioMed's 5th Annual Innovation Showcase

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- LA BioMed invites media to their fifth annual Innovation Showcase on September 13th at westdrift in Manhattan Beach, CA. The Showcase will highlight some of biotechnology's most promising start-ups and venture capital leaders.

Biotech start-up entrants from the growing incubation hub of LA will showcase innovation in next generation medical therapies, devices and diagnostics from some of the worlds' leading scientists. Highlights from the 32 featured companies include:

Raydiant Oximetry is developing solutions to reduce preventable pregnancy related deaths during birth. Their innovations vastly improve upon existing technology that monitors oxygen levels during labor, aiming to cut down the number of unnecessary c-sections.

Diassess technology is removing barriers to healthcare and empowering patients to better manage their care. Diassess' direct-to-consumer product provides common diagnoses usually attained from a blood test at a general practitioner's office, saving time and lowering healthcare costs.

Sinopia Biosciences' state-of-the art systems identify and mitigate drug side effects that increase health care costs by $140 billion every year and cause over 100,000 preventable deaths.

Leading Venture Capitalist will reveal growing trends and method for choosing which venture to support:

Kevin Kinsella, Founding Partner at Avalon Ventures, will present "Genes Dreams and Time Machines: Biotechnology and the Future of Medicine,"

Camille Samuels, Partner at Venrock, will help the entrepreneurs get "Into the Mind of a VC."

Finally, a key trend will be highlighted in this showcase which attending media will have exclusive access to: Investors know that superbugs are a more dangerous threat than ever before and VC's are eager to identify leading scientific ingenuity targeted at averting potential global epidemics.

Registration details, biographies on presenting companies, and an agenda can be found on the Innovation Showcase homepage.

Where:



westdrift Manhattan Beach, Autograph Collection



1400 Parkview Avenue



Manhattan Beach, CA 90266

When:



Thursday,September 13, 2018 at 9 a.m.

Who:



32 – Presenting companies;



15 – BioTech, VC and Industry Speakers;



250– Participants.

David Meyer , PhD, President and CEO, LA BioMed; Keith Hoffman, PhD, Vice President of Business Development and Technology Transfer, LA BioMed; Kevin Kinsella, Founding Partner at Avalon Ventures; Camille Samuels, Partner at Venrock; and biotech startup leaders

How to Attend:



Press may e-mail Kevin Byrum at kbyrum@vectisstrategies.com and Erin Bzymek at ebzymek@mww.com to attend.

About LA BioMed



LA BioMed is an incubator of innovation with a global reach and a 66-year reputation of improving and saving lives. Driven by the positive social impacts of breakthrough therapies, the Southern California-based research institute and incubator – with over 100 principal investigators (PhDs, MDs and MD/PhDs) working on over 600 research studies, including therapies for multiple orphan diseases – is an essential element to one of the nation's top-ten biotech clusters. Find out more at https://labiomed.org.

