Media Advisory: Tony Perkins to speak at Miami church on November 1

WASHINGTON, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Family Research Council President Tony Perkins will be preaching at a large bilingual church, King Jesus Miami, in Miami, Florida this upcoming Sunday, November 1.

Where: King Jesus Miami, 14100 SW 144th Ave., Miami, FL 33186

When: 9:00 am EST, November 1, 2020

To watch the livestream, visit: https://live.kingjesus.tv.

