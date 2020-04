Media Advisory: TransAlta First Quarter 2020 Results and Conference Call

CALGARY, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - TransAlta Corporation ("TransAlta") (TSX: TA) (NYSE: TAC) will release its first quarter 2020 results before markets open on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. A conference call and webcast to discuss the results will be held for investors, analysts, members of the media and other interested parties the same day beginning at 9:00 a.m. Mountain Time (11:00 a.m. ET). The media will be invited to ask questions following analysts.

Please contact the conference operator five minutes prior to the call, noting "TransAlta Corporation" as the company.

First Quarter 2020 Conference Call:

Toll-free North American participants call: 1-888-231-8191

Webcast link: https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1306905&tp_key=62df091f51

Related materials will be available on the Investor Centre section of TransAlta's website at http://www.transalta.com/investors/events-and-presentations. If you are unable to participate in the call, the instant replay is accessible at 1-855-859-2056 (Canada and USA toll free) with TransAlta pass code 1951906 followed by the # sign. A transcript of the broadcast will be posted on TransAlta's website once it becomes available.

About TransAlta Corporation:

TransAlta owns, operates and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States and Australia with a focus on long-term shareholder value. TransAlta provides municipalities, medium and large industries, businesses and utility customers with clean, affordable, energy efficient and reliable power. Today, TransAlta is one of Canada's largest producers of wind power and Alberta's largest producer of hydro-electric power. For over 100 years, TransAlta has been a responsible operator and a proud community-member where its employees work and live. TransAlta aligns its corporate goals with the UN Sustainable Development Goals and has been recognized by CDP (formerly Climate Disclosure Project) as an industry leader on Climate Change Management. TransAlta is proud to have achieved the Silver level PAR (Progressive Aboriginal Relations) designation by the Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business.

For more information about TransAlta, visit its web site at transalta.com.

