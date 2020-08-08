Media Advisory: Tropical Storm Isaias Update

AKRON, Ohio, Aug. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) utilities continue restoration efforts for customers of Jersey Central Power & Light (JCP&L) who lost power as a result of Tropical Storm Isaias. Service has been restored to more than 696,000 JCP&L customers – more than 88% of the 788,000 customers impacted by the storm.

More than 9,000 utility personnel from JCP&L, other FirstEnergy companies, and partner utilities from electric industry mutual assistance organizations continue working around the clock to restore power to about 92,000 JCP&L customers who remain without power. Utility crews have replaced more than 140,000 feet of wire, hundreds of poles and crossarms, and worked through more than 400 closed roads to repair service.

Hardest hit areas:

Monmouth County: Fewer than 30,000 customers remain without power of the 291,300 customers served.

Morris County: Approximately 31,000 customers remain without power of the 202,100 customers served.

Ocean County: Approximately 4,000 customers remain without power of the 25,400 customers served.

Union County : Approximately 5,000 customers remain without power of the 27,200 customers served.

Based on current outages and damage assessments, some difficult restorations may extend into early next week, and we are projecting that these customers in both the Northern and Central Regions are expected to be restored by Tuesday, August 11 at 11:30 p.m. Customer-specific restoration estimates will be updated when available. For updates, please login to your JCP&L account, call 1-888-LIGHTSS (1-888-544-4877), or visit www.firstenergycorp.com/outages.

To safeguard the health and safety of FirstEnergy employees, contractors and the public, please respect social distancing protocols as utility personnel work around the clock to restore all power outages caused by Tropical Storm Isaias.

More Information

During severe weather, customers who are without power are encouraged to call 1-888-LIGHTSS (1-888-544-4877) to report their outage or click the "Report Outage" link on www.firstenergycorp.com. Customers should immediately report downed wires to their utility or their local police or fire department. Customers should never go near a downed power line, even if they think it is no longer carrying electricity. Extra caution should be exercised in areas where downed wires may be tangled in downed tree branches or other debris.

Water and Ice Locations: Water and ice are available to customers without service due to yesterday's storm. For a list of locations, visit www.firstenergycorp.com/storminfo and click on "water and ice locations."

Water and ice are available to customers without service due to yesterday's storm. For a list of locations, visit www.firstenergycorp.com/storminfo and click on "water and ice locations." Customer Generators: Emergency power generators offer an option for customers needing or wanting uninterrupted service. However, to ensure the safety of the home's occupants as well as that of utility company employees who may be working on power lines in the area, the proper generator should be selected and installed by a qualified electrician. When operating a generator, the power coming into the home should always be disconnected. Otherwise, power from the generator could be sent back onto the utility lines, creating a hazardous situation for utility workers.

For updated information on the company's current outages, FirstEnergy's storm restoration process and tips for staying safe, visit the 24/7 Power Center at www.firstenergycorp.com/outages.

Follow JCP&L on Twitter @JCP_L, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/JCPandL, or online at www.jcp-l.com.

SOURCE FirstEnergy Corp.

Related Links

http://www.firstenergycorp.com

