Media Advisory: Tropical Storm Isaias Update...

AKRON, Ohio, Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) utilities continue restoration efforts for customers of Jersey Central Power & Light (JCP&L) who lost power as a result of Tropical Storm Isaias. Service has been restored to more than 785,200 JCP&L customers – more than 99% of the 788,000 customers impacted by the storm. All customers in both the Northern and Central Regions are expected to be restored by midnight tonight.

At this stage in the restoration effort, utility crews are addressing many localized issues and restoring individual customers. This requires crews to travel to individual locations to restore about 2,800 JCP&L customers who remain without power. This is the most time-consuming, labor intensive and complex part of service restoration.

If your neighbor's power is on and yours is not, the problem may be isolated to your individual service. Customers who are without power are encouraged to call 1-888-LIGHTSS (1-888-544-4877) to report their outage or click the "Report Outage" link on www.firstenergycorp.com. Customers can also use two-way text messaging to report outages, request updates on restoration efforts, and make other inquiries about their electric accounts. More information about these communications tools is available online at www.firstenergycorp.com/connect.

Utility crews have replaced more than 53 miles of wire, repaired or replaced more than 550 poles and 2,500 cross arms, and worked through more than 700 closed roads to repair service. In addition, JCP&L plans to perform post-storm inspections across its 13-county service area to identify additional damage to wire, cross arms, insulators and other equipment that may need to be addressed.

To safeguard the health and safety of FirstEnergy employees, contractors and the public, please respect social distancing protocols as utility personnel work around the clock to restore all power outages caused by Tropical Storm Isaias.

More Information

Customers should immediately report downed wires to their utility or their local police or fire department. Customers should never go near a downed power line, even if they think it is no longer carrying electricity. Extra caution should be exercised in areas where downed wires may be tangled in downed tree branches or other debris.

Water and Ice Locations: Water and ice are available to customers without service due to the storm. For a list of locations, visit www.firstenergycorp.com/storminfo and click on "water and ice locations."



Customer Generators: Emergency power generators offer an option for customers needing or wanting uninterrupted service. However, to ensure the safety of the home's occupants as well as that of utility company employees who may be working on power lines in the area, the proper generator should be selected and installed by a qualified electrician. When operating a generator, the power coming into the home should always be disconnected. Otherwise, power from the generator could be sent back onto the utility lines, creating a hazardous situation for utility workers.

For updated information on the company's current outages, FirstEnergy's storm restoration process and tips for staying safe, visit the 24/7 Power Center at www.firstenergycorp.com/outages.

Follow JCP&L on Twitter @JCP_L, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/JCPandL, or online at www.jcp-l.com.

SOURCE FirstEnergy Corp.

