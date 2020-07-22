MEDIA ADVISORY: USW Vice President to Testify at House Ways and Means Trade Subcommittee Hearing

PITTSBURGH, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- USW International Vice President Roxanne Brown will participate in tomorrow's House Ways and Means Trade Subcommittee hearing, calling for a sustained congressional commitment to domestic manufacturing.

The hearing, "Trade, Manufacturing, and Critical Supply Chains: Lessons From Covid-19," will be streamed live on Thursday, July 23 at 2 p.m.

As North America's largest industrial union, the USW has long stressed the need for a strong manufacturing base and a strategic industrial policy that puts workers first.

The Covid-19 crisis exposed America's dangerous dependence on foreign goods, making all the more urgent the need to contain overcapacity, improve trade enforcement, invest in domestic manufacturing, and ultimately create millions of community-sustaining jobs.

WHO: USW International Vice President Roxanne Brown and other witnesses testifying on trade, manufacturing and critical supply chains

WHAT: House Ways and Means Trade Subcommittee hearing

WHEN: 2 p.m., Thursday, July 23

WHERE: Video feed available live at the House Ways and Means site

The USW represents 850,000 workers in North America employed in many industries that include metals, rubber, chemicals, paper, oil refining and the service, public and health care sectors. For more information: www.usw.org.

CONTACT: Jess Kamm Broomell, 412-562-2444, [email protected]





SOURCE United Steelworkers (USW)

