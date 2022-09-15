MEDIA ADVISORY: VARSITY SPIRIT ANNOUNCES GRAND OPENING OF DOWNTOWN MEMPHIS HEADQUARTERS ON SEPTEMBER 16, 2022

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Varsity Spirit – the global leader in cheerleading, dance team and band apparel, camps and competitions, and a division of Varsity Brands, the market leader in team sports, school spirit and achievement recognition – is pleased to announce the Grand Opening of the company's headquarters in downtown Memphis will be held on Friday, September 16, 2022 at 12 o'clock PM.

The decision to relocate the organization was based on four principles:

Create a presence in an area where Varsity Spirit can live out our mission of elevating student experiences.

Be an active part of the community and add value to the community as a result, including being closer to two valued partners, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® and the Memphis NBA franchise, the Memphis Grizzlies.

Build an office that would attract and retain talent

Find a place that financially aligns with the organization's goals

"We are thrilled to be a part of the revitalization of this historic Uptown neighborhood," said Bill Seely, President of Varsity Spirit. "As a Memphis-based company, we want to plug into the city, its schools, and strategic partners, and play a role in helping move Memphis forward. This up-and-coming downtown location is the perfect home base for our spirited employees who embody our mission of elevating student experiences."

Seely will be joined by Adam Blumenfeld, CEO, Varsity Brands, Billy Orgel of Keel Street LLC, Jim Strickland, Mayor of Memphis, and Steele Ford, Senior Vice President, Strategic Partnerships at ALSAC/ St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® at the grand opening located at 711 N. Front Street.

