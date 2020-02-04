MEDIA ADVISORY: Watch the Chrysler and Jeep® Brand Product Reveals Live From the 2020 Chicago Auto Show
Feb 04, 2020, 15:00 ET
AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Media and consumers are invited to watch live as the Chrysler and Jeep® brands reveal new products during the first media day of the Chicago Auto Show on Thursday, Feb. 6.
Chrysler Brand Product Reveal
Thursday, Feb. 6, 9 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. CST/10 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. EST
Watch live on the Chrysler brand website at Chrysler.com
Jeep Brand Product Reveal
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. CST/3 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. EST
Watch live on the Jeep Facebook or Jeep Twitter social channels
Press Conference Location
McCormick Place
South Hall, FCA Display
2301 S. Lake Shore Drive
Chicago, Illinois 60616
