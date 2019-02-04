Media Alert - City-Wide Chinese New Year Kickoff Tuesday, February 5

CHICAGO, Feb. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

WHO: Direct from China, the China National Peking Opera Company

WHAT: Will offer a preview of their upcoming Symphony Center performance, the comedic and acrobatic "At the Crossroads," a famous opera based on a story from Water Margin, one of the great novels of Chinese literature. This free lunch hour ceremony also includes lion dancers and performances by Chicago's finest traditional Chinese dancers, martial artists and musicians...

WHEN: Tuesday, February 5, 2019, noon-1pm

WHERE: Preston Bradley Hall at the Chicago Cultural Center, 78 E. Washington Street

WHY: Presented in partnership with Choose Chicago and the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events, this event officially kicks off Chicago's Chinese New Year festivities and celebrates 2019 as the Year of the Pig!

**YOU ARE CORDIALLY INVITED TO COVER**

OTHER: Also performing at the Cultural Center will be the Chicago Chinese Cultural Center Lion Dancers; Silk Road Ensemble pipa master Yang Wei; the award-winning Flying Fairies Dance Troupe; Zhonghua Kung Fu Master Guili Wang and guzheng master YuQi Deng.

Mark Kelly, Commissioner of the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events will serve as the host of this event and will be available for interview immediately following, along with other speakers including Consul General Liu Jun, Consulate General of the People's Republic of China in Chicago; David Whitaker, CEO of Choose Chicago; and Julie Tiao Ma, President of the Chinese Fine Arts Society.

For more information on Chicago Chinese New Year festivities, please visit www.chinesefinearts.org.

The Chinese Fine Arts Society (CFAS) is a Chicago-based non-profit dedicated to promoting the appreciation of Chinese culture, enhancing cultural exchange, and pursuing excellence in Chinese music, dance, and visual arts. Since its founding in 1984, CFAS has been a leading champion of Chinese culture, bringing together people from diverse backgrounds to celebrate the beauty and majesty of both traditional and contemporary Chinese art. Throughout its 35 year history, the Chinese Fine Arts Society, has been a leader of Chicago's Chinese New Year festivities.

Download Media Alert

Visit us online for more information

Many Thanks to our Chinese New Year Partners and Funders

STAY CONNECTED:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ChineseFineArts/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ChicagoCFAS

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTXrAYpS8K7USmglHy1XMdg

SOURCE Chinese Fine Arts Society

Related Links

http://www.chinesefinearts.org

