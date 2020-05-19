Media Alert: Attorneys React to J&J's Announcement to Cease Baby Powder Sales

MONTGOMERY, Ala., May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Earlier today Johnson & Johnson announced the suspension of the sale of its Johnson's Baby Powder product in the U. S. and Canada. The following is a statement from Ted Meadows of the Beasley Allen law firm of Montgomery, Alabama, a leader in prosecuting the claims of women whose regular use of J&J's talc-based powders is the cause of their ovarian cancer.

"By removing Johnson's Baby Powder from the market, J&J did today what they should have done decades ago. Now J&J should accept responsibility for the thousands of women who are suffering or who have died as a result of ovarian cancer caused by their talcum powder products.

"Despite this news affecting the North American market, it is troubling that J&J's announcement calls for continuing sales of its talc-based Baby Powder in other countries.

"The U.S. has the best consumer protection in the world through our jury system. It is unfortunate that women and families in other countries will continue to face the devastating diagnosis of ovarian cancer because J&J refuses to take the same action without juries to force much-needed responsibility.

"We plan to continue bringing these claims before juries in courts across the nation."

