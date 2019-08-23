MEDIA ALERT: Datrium to Showcase New Failproof Disaster Recovery Service (DRaaS) with VMware Cloud on AWS

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Who: Datrium , pioneer of the secure multicloud data platform for the resilient enterprise, today announced its program of activities at VMworld 2019 , including a presentation from Datrium co-founder and CTO Sazzala Reddy on how enterprises can achieve failproof disaster recovery. Connect with Datrium at the show to learn how to get primary storage, backup, disaster recovery orchestration, encryption and mobility in a single, powerful platform.

What:

Speaking Session: On Monday, Aug. 26 at 11:30 a.m. PDT , Datrium co-founder and CTO, Sazzala Reddy will present on failproof disaster recovery, Failproof, On-demand DR with VMware Cloud on AWS . The presentation will take place in San Francisco at Moscone West, Level 2, Room 2012.

Joined by co-presenters Simon Long , senior solutions architect, office of the CTO at Datrium, and Igor Zaika , director of IT at Sensiba San Filippo, the session will focus on how leading companies can failover and failback reliably and easily with VMware Cloud on AWS for seamless recovery from both sudden disasters (such as natural disasters) and rolling disasters (like ransomware). Join to learn how you can finally eliminate a second DR data center and use the cloud to reduce your DR costs by up to 80%.

Booth Presentations & Demos : Datrium will be exhibiting at booth #427 at VMworld at Moscone Center in San Francisco . Join us for in-booth presentations and live product demos of Datrium Automatrix and Datrium DRaaS. Presentation attendees are eligible to receive a $10 Amazon gift card after the demo.

Exclusive Happy Hour at TableTop Tap House : Join Datrium on Monday, Aug. 26 at 6:30 p.m. PDT for a sponsored happy hour with raffle prizes at TableTop Tap House (175 4th St., San Francisco, CA 94103).

Celebrity Guest Appearance: Zach Woods , known for his roles on The Office and HBO's Silicon Valley, will be at the Datrium booth (#427) for photo opportunities on Tuesday, Aug. 27 at 2:30 p.m. PDT .

Where:

VMworld 2019: Moscone Center, San Francisco

Speaking session: Moscone West, Level 2, Room 2012



Datrium booth: #427

Happy Hour: TableTop Tap House, 175 4th Street, San Francisco

When: Aug. 25-29, 2019

About VMworld 2019

VMworld 2019 is the industry's largest virtualization and cloud computing event. Hosted in both San Francisco and Barcelona, VMworld features more than 1,000 unique sessions and labs, nearly 300 sponsors and exhibitors, and several networking events to accelerate the journey to a software-defined business – from mobile devices to the data center and the cloud. VMworld attendees will have unparalleled access to the knowledge and tools they need to master the new cloud landscape and transform their business.

To learn more about VMworld, please visit: www.vmworld.com .

About Datrium

Datrium is the pioneer of the secure multicloud data platform for the resilient enterprise that natively converges primary, backup, disaster recovery, mobility and encryption into a single platform. Deployed as disaggregated hyperconverged infrastructure (dHCI) and SaaS applications, Datrium's Automatrix™ platform makes information available at the speed of business, no matter what, with frictionless software and data mobility between public clouds and on-premises data centers. Datrium accelerates and consolidates heterogeneous workloads, making it ideal for databases, VDI and industry-specific applications as well as growing Kubernetes, DevOps and AI use cases. Datrium Automatrix technology abstracts data from underlying hardware, provides consistent data services across clouds and automates resource orchestration so IT organizations can focus on running their enterprise applications at peak performance and stop worrying about managing data infrastructure details. Liberating IT from compromises and duplicative costs, Datrium enables instant recovery in place with 100% point-in-time data and virtual machine consistency, eliminating the expense and risk of using separate tools for production data, backup, disaster recovery and encryption. Secure by design, Datrium maintains blazing fast performance at any scale as it protects against malicious or accidental data corruption so that demanding production workloads run with ease. Unlike other dHCI, HCI and storage vendors that turn off critical services to conserve performance, Datrium keeps data encryption (in transit and at rest), compression, deduplication and erasure coding always on, providing the highest levels of performance while exceeding enterprise security and reliability requirements. Trusted by global enterprises including eMeter – A Siemens Business, vPay® and Stearns, Datrium powers complex computing with set-and-forget simplicity. Resilient enterprises run fast on Datrium.™

