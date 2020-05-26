MEDIA ALERT: Equinix to Speak at Upcoming Investor Conferences

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX), the global interconnection and data center company, today announced that its executives will attend two upcoming investor conferences:

RBC Capital Markets 2020 Data Center and Connectivity Conference on Wednesday, May 27 . Charles Meyers , Chief Executive Officer, will have a fireside chat at 11:00 a.m. PDT .

on . , Chief Executive Officer, will have a fireside chat at . Morgan Stanley Cloud Secular Winners Virtual Conference on Monday, June 1 . Bill Long , Senior Vice President of Core Product Management, and Katrina Rymill , Vice President of Investor Relations and Sustainability, will have a fireside chat at 8:00 a.m. PDT .

The presentations will be made available via webcast on the Investor Relations section of the Equinix website at www.equinix.com/investors.

