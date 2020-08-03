MEDIA ALERT: Equinix to Speak at Upcoming Investor Conferences
Aug 03, 2020, 08:01 ET
REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX), the global interconnection and data center company, today announced that its executives will attend two upcoming investor conferences:
- Cowen's Virtual 2020 Communications Infrastructure on Tuesday, August 11. Karl Strohmeyer, Chief Customer & Revenue Officer, will present at 10:10 a.m. EST.
- KeyBanc Capital Markets' Virtual Future of Technology Series on Wednesday, August 12. Karl Strohmeyer, Chief Customer & Revenue Officer, will present at 2:40 p.m. EST.
The presentations will be made available via webcast on the Investor Relations section of the Equinix website at www.equinix.com/investors.
