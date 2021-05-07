MEDIA ALERT: Equinix to Speak at Upcoming Investor Conferences

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX), the world's digital infrastructure company™, today announced that its executives will attend three upcoming investor conferences:

MoffettNathanson's Media & Communications Summit on Wednesday, May 12 . Karl Strohmeyer , Chief Customer & Revenue Officer, will present at 4:00 p.m. EST .

on . , Chief Customer & Revenue Officer, will present at . J.P. Morgan's Technology, Media and Communications Conference on Monday, May 24 . Charles Meyers , President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at 12:30 p.m. EST .

on . , President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at . RBC Capital Markets Global Data Center, Cloud and Broadband Infrastructure Conference on Tuesday, May 25 . Keith Taylor , Chief Financial Officer, will present at 4:00 p.m. EST .

The presentations will be made available via webcast on the Investor Relations section of the Equinix website at www.equinix.com/investors.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage. With Equinix, they can scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value.

SOURCE Equinix, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.equinix.com

