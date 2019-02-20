Media Alert: Gourmia & Cat Cora Bring Healthy Eating Demos to the 2019 Housewares Show

Cool Cooking Innovation: Gourmia has designed unique, built-in refrigeration for its new line of cooking products that allow cooks to put a meal's ingredients into the unit hours prior to start of the cooking process, keeping it fresh and cold. Both units can be controlled by a single app (iOS/Android) – the exclusive Gourmia mobile app! Both units can be integrated with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa .

About Gourmia

Headquartered in Brooklyn, NY, Gourmia is passionate about cooking and the tools for the healthy lifestyle. As one of the faster growing housewares brands, Gourmia's founders know that cooks are looking for dependable, easy-to-use tools that will make their lives easier. From air fryers cookers to multi-purpose cookers and smart kitchen appliances, the team at Gourmia has taken input from chefs and consumers to make their products the best in their category. All of the company's products are designed to deliver a higher standard of innovation, performance, and value. Gourmia's kitchen appliances are available at leading retailers nationwide. For additional information, please visit www.gourmia.com.

About Cat Cora

Cat Cora is a world-renowned chef, author, restaurateur, contributing editor, television host and personality, actress, avid philanthropist, health and fitness expert, lifestyle entrepreneur and proud mother of six. Cat made television history in 2005, when she became the first female Iron Chef on Food Network's Iron Chef America. Since then, she shattered the glass ceiling as one of the first females to dominate the historically male culinary industry. Cat has blazed her own trail through the culinary world, becoming the first female inducted into The Culinary Hall of Fame. Cat will be the judge on ABC's upcoming culinary competition series, "Family Food Fight." For her restaurants, amazing recipes and books, visit her website www.catcora.com or follow her on Instagram @catcora.

Media Contact:

Rita Lee

Copernio

(714) 891-3660

gourmia@copernio.com

All products/services and trademarks mentioned in this release are the properties of their respective companies.

© 2019 Gourmia. All rights reserved.

SOURCE Gourmia

Related Links

http://www.gourmia.com

