Media Alert: Gourmia & Cat Cora Bring Healthy Eating Demos to the 2019 Housewares Show
- Celebrity Chef Cat Cora to be Demoing Multiple Kitchen Countertop Appliances as She Makes Healthy Meals Easy and Delicious
- Gourmia's Barista will be Serving Coffee to Attendees All Day
Feb 21, 2019, 09:09 ET
CHICAGO, Feb. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Connected Home will again be one of the hottest topics at the upcoming International Home + Housewares Show, and Gourmia™ will be breaking new ground by showcasing their new Smart Kitchen Appliances that leverage the power of the Internet of Things (IoT). Celebrity Chef Cat Cora will also be demonstrating how easy it is to quickly cook a delicious meal at the show.
Who:
Gourmia and Celebrity Chef Cat Cora
What:
IoT Smart Kitchen and traditional appliances that enable the 21st century chef to take advantage of the latest cooking technology:
Where:
International Home + Housewares Show, Booth L11344
When:
Cat Cora's Cooking Schedule
Sunday, March 3rd: 11:00 a.m., & 4:00 p.m.
Monday, March 4th: 12:00 p.m., 3:00 p.m. & 5:00 p.m.
Cat will be cooking at the IH+HS Cooking Theater on Sunday at 1:00 p.m.
Note: Special media/broadcast interviews available upon request
Coffee:
Coffee will be served all day on Sunday through Tuesday in the Gourmia booth.
About Gourmia
Headquartered in Brooklyn, NY, Gourmia is passionate about cooking and the tools for the healthy lifestyle. As one of the faster growing housewares brands, Gourmia's founders know that cooks are looking for dependable, easy-to-use tools that will make their lives easier. From air fryers cookers to multi-purpose cookers and smart kitchen appliances, the team at Gourmia has taken input from chefs and consumers to make their products the best in their category. All of the company's products are designed to deliver a higher standard of innovation, performance, and value. Gourmia's kitchen appliances are available at leading retailers nationwide. For additional information, please visit www.gourmia.com.
About Cat Cora
Cat Cora is a world-renowned chef, author, restaurateur, contributing editor, television host and personality, actress, avid philanthropist, health and fitness expert, lifestyle entrepreneur and proud mother of six. Cat made television history in 2005, when she became the first female Iron Chef on Food Network's Iron Chef America. Since then, she shattered the glass ceiling as one of the first females to dominate the historically male culinary industry. Cat has blazed her own trail through the culinary world, becoming the first female inducted into The Culinary Hall of Fame. Cat will be the judge on ABC's upcoming culinary competition series, "Family Food Fight." For her restaurants, amazing recipes and books, visit her website www.catcora.com or follow her on Instagram @catcora.
