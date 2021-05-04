Media Alert: Hettich America Launches #HettichXperiencedays to Share the World's Megatrends in Universal Design

BUFORD, Ga., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Hettich America, one of the world's largest manufacturers of furniture fittings, is offering insights into the future of living and work environments with the launch of "HettichXperiencedays" the company's new hybrid platform.

LIVE STREAM WEBINAR TODAY

MAY 4, 2021 | 2:00 PM – 3:00 PM EDT

PROVIDING INSIGHTS INTO INDIVIDUALIZATION, URBANIZATION, AND NEW WORK

TRENDS IN OFFICE AND LIVING ENVIRONMENTS

Four living environments will be showcased.

Space optimization trends in residential, office, and commercial design.

Discover the world's megatrends applied to furniture concepts.

Watch live: www.hettichxperiencedays.com/america

HettichXperienceday Platform

The HettichXperiencedays platform presents a wealth of creative and innovative solutions and insights into Individualization, Urbanization, and New Work trends in residential, retail, and traditional and home office design.

"Please join us in exploring our revolutionary platform, HettichXperiencedays, featuring our dynamic living environments showcasing our latest innovative designs addressing the modern Megatrends from around the globe," said Tommy Burgess, President of Hettich America.

About Hettich

Hettich creates the perfect combination of intelligent technology, functionality and design. It is with this claim that we develop and produce a variety of fittings for all sorts of different functions; including drawer box systems, slides, hinges as well as sliding and folding door systems. Because good furniture needs good solutions – for the home, working world and quality of life. Every day, over 6,700 members of staff take up the challenge of developing intelligent technology for furniture. The home of the family-owned business is in Kirchlengern, Germany.

