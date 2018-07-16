Media Alert: King & Union Sponsors Global Resilience Federation's Summit on Third-Party Risk and Hosts Golf Outing

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Oct. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- King & Union , the provider of Avalon, a threat analytics platform built with collaboration at its core, today announced their sponsorship of the Global Resilience Federation (GRF)'s Summit on Third-Party Risk on October 24-26 at the Lansdowne Resort & Spa in Leesburg, VA.

The GRF Summit on Third-Party Risk is designed to increase awareness of security best practices, offer an opportunity for collaboration among third-party vendors and organizations' risk management teams, and provide a platform for security leaders to share expertise and learn from each other to improve holistic security. Attendees of the event will have the opportunity to explore strategies that strengthen risk management procedures as they work together to outdrive and outsmart adversaries.

Enterprise organizations and security professionals are encouraged to register here . The complimentary event pass includes networking opportunities, various training sessions, a sponsored golf outing, food and beverage throughout the day, evening receptions and more.

EVENT DETAILS

Global Resilience Federation's Summit on Third-Party Risk

Date: Wednesday, October 24 to Friday, October 26, 2018

Location: Lansdowne Resort & Spa

KEYNOTES

Sandy Grimes, 26-year retired officer of CIA's Directorate of Operations

Jim Routh, Chief Security Officer and leader of Global Security function for Aetna

SESSIONS

The Summit will provide training, education and networking on the critical cyber and physical security issues facing organizations, their vendors, and the areas where the two groups intersect. For a full list of sessions, visit the Summit agenda here .

GOLF OUTING

King & Union, along with co-sponsors DomainTools and Farsight Security Intelligence, invites industry professionals to join a complimentary round of golf to kick off the week on Wednesday, October 24 at 12pm ET. Pre-registration for the Summit is required.

About King & Union

Headquartered in Alexandria, VA and founded in 2017, King & Union is outsmarting cyber adversaries by uniting security professionals and amplifying the power of the cybersecurity analyst. The company's flagship product, Avalon, is a threat analytics platform built with collaboration at its core. Avalon provides a dynamic workspace where security operators and analysts can lean in, cut through the noise and reduce the time to address threats from hours to minutes. The platform provides access to truly unique and exclusive data sources, automates repetitive workflows and leverages real-time collaboration to deliver unparalleled insight and full context based on facts. Currently, Avalon is in use with several Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, and large MSSPs. For more information, visit: https://www.kingandunion.com/ .

About Global Resilience Federation

Global Resilience Federation (GRF) is a non-profit hub for support, analysis, and multi-industry intelligence exchange between ISACs and ISAOs, which facilitate cyber and physical intelligence sharing for specific sectors. GRF's mission is to help assure the resilience of critical and vital infrastructure against threats that could significantly impact the orderly functioning of the global economy and general safety of the public. GRF members include Financial Services ISAC, Legal Services ISAO, and Energy Analytic Security Exchange, among others. GRF is also engaged with CERTs and other bodies around the world that seek to protect certain regions and industries. Formerly the Sector Services division of FS-ISAC, GRF was created as a standalone non-profit organization in May 2017. Learn more at www.GRFederation.org or by visiting @GRFederation on Twitter or Global Resilience Federation on LinkedIn. Inquiries may be directed to Patrick McGlone at pmcglone@grfederation.org.

