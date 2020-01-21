Media Alert: Rambus Presents Solutions for AI, 5G and Data Center Applications at DesignCon in Santa Clara, CA

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Who: Rambus Inc. (Nasdaq: RMBS) What: DesignCon 2020 When: January 29 – 30: Expo from 11:00am – 6:00pm PT January 29: Training Sessions from 9:00am – 4:30pm PT Where:



Santa Clara Convention Center

5001 Great America Pkwy Santa Clara, CA 95054 USA Expo: Rambus Booth #1035 Training Sessions: Great America 3 Ballroom

Join Rambus at DesignCon for presentations and demonstrations of our comprehensive suite of interface and security solutions for AI, 5G, data center, edge and automotive applications including GDDR6, HBM2, 112G and security protocol engines.

Come hear our experts in a series of technical training sessions focusing on critical topics including:

5G interface solutions

Chiplet architecture interface alternatives

Memory solutions for artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML)

Interface solutions for enterprise and hyperscale data centers

Emerging requirements for automotive interfaces, and

3D packaging solutions

Full-Day Training Session Details in Great America 3 – Wednesday, January 29, 2020

Interface Solutions for Revolutionary 5G Wireless Infrastructure

9:05 – 9:45 AM PT

Suresh Andani, senior director of product marketing, Rambus

Chiplet Architecture Interface Alternatives

11:05 – 11:45 AM PT

Saman Sadr, vice president of product marketing for IP Cores, Rambus

Closing the Gap: Memory Solutions for AI/ML

12:05 – 12:45 PM PT

Frank Ferro, senior director of product marketing, Rambus

Interface Solutions for Enterprise and Hyperscale Data Centers

2:00 – 2:40 PM PT

Suresh Andani, senior director of product marketing, Rambus

Where the Rubber Meets the Road: Satisfying the Emerging Requirements for Automotive Interfaces

2:50 – 3:30 PM PT

Frank Ferro, senior director of product marketing, Rambus

3D Packaging Solutions

3:45 – 4:25 PM PT

Ming Li, technical director, Rambus

Join us at booth #1035 to see our comprehensive suite of solutions for today's most challenging applications. To learn more, visit rambus.com/designcon.

Follow Rambus:

Company website: rambus.com

Rambus blog: rambus.com/blog

Twitter: @rambusinc

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/rambus

Facebook: www.facebook.com/RambusInc

About Rambus Inc.

Rambus is a premier silicon IP and chip provider that makes data faster and safer. With 30 years of innovation, we continue to develop the foundational technology for all modern computing systems. Leveraging our semiconductor expertise, Rambus solutions speed performance, expand capacity and improve security for today's most demanding applications. From data center and edge to artificial intelligence and automotive, our interface and security IP, and memory interface chips enable SoC and system designers to deliver their vision of the future. For more information, visit rambus.com.

Press Contact:

Cori Pasinetti

Rambus Corporate Communications

(408) 462-8306

cpasinetti@rambus.com

SOURCE Rambus Inc.

Related Links

www.rambus.com

