Media Alert: Royole Founder Bill Liu to Present "The Era of Flexible Electronics" At CES 2019 Power Session

Discuss how Royole's flexible display and flexible sensor technologies will change the way people interact with the world around them

About Royole Corporation

Founded by Stanford engineering graduates in 2012, Royole's mission is to improve the way people interact with and perceive their world. The company creates and manufactures next-generation human-machine interface technologies and products including advanced flexible displays, flexible sensors, and smart devices. Technology milestones include the world's thinnest full-color AMOLED flexible displays and flexible sensors (2014), the world's first foldable 3D mobile theater (2015), the world's first curved car dashboard based on flexible electronics (2016), the first smart writing pad, RoWrite, based on flexible sensors (2017), the volume production of Royole's quasi-G6 mass production campus for fully flexible displays (2018), and the world's first commercial foldable smartphone with a fully flexible display, FlexPai (2018).

Royole has received numerous global awards for its technological innovations and fast growth. Holding over 2000 IPs, it provides IP licenses, services, mass production, and solutions for flexible electronics applications with its novel "Flexible+" platform. Royole, backed by leaders in global finance, has begun producing fully flexible displays in volume from its 4.5-million-square-feet quasi-G6 mass production campus in Shenzhen, China with a total investment of $1.7B. Royole has offices in Fremont, CA, Breda, The Netherlands, London, England, Hong Kong, and Shenzhen, China. For more information, please visit: www.royole.com.

