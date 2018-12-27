Media Alert: Royole Founder Bill Liu to Present "The Era of Flexible Electronics" At CES 2019 Power Session
Topics Include Company's Groundbreaking Flexible+ Platform and the World's First Commercial Foldable Smartphone with a Flexible Display - FlexPai
Dec 28, 2018, 14:23 ET
LAS VEGAS, Dec. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Royole Corporation, a leading innovator and manufacturer of next-generation human-machine interface technologies and products, is set to take part in a CES 2019 Power Session. Representing the company will be its founder and CEO, Dr. Bill Liu, presenting FlexPai, the world's first commercial foldable smartphone, a combination of smartphone and tablet with a flexible display. The event will be held on Monday, January 7, 2019 at 10:00am in the Mandalay Bay Convention Center, Level 3 Palm A Ballroom. The session is open to all CES-credentialed press members.
Royole Founder and CEO Dr. Bill Liu
Royole Founder Bill Liu to Take Part in CES 2019 Power Session Press Conference Where He Will:
Showcase FlexPai, the world's first commercial foldable smartphone, a combination of mobile phone and tablet with a flexible display
Share his vision for a flexible future and how Royole's Flexible+ Platform will be a key driver
Highlight the company's extensive capabilities with flexible electronics technologies
Discuss how Royole's flexible display and flexible sensor technologies will change the way people interact with the world around them
Mandalay Bay Convention Center, Level 3 Palm A Ballroom
Monday, January 7, 2019 at 10:00am
Note: Open to all CES-credentialed press members
About Royole Corporation
Founded by Stanford engineering graduates in 2012, Royole's mission is to improve the way people interact with and perceive their world. The company creates and manufactures next-generation human-machine interface technologies and products including advanced flexible displays, flexible sensors, and smart devices. Technology milestones include the world's thinnest full-color AMOLED flexible displays and flexible sensors (2014), the world's first foldable 3D mobile theater (2015), the world's first curved car dashboard based on flexible electronics (2016), the first smart writing pad, RoWrite, based on flexible sensors (2017), the volume production of Royole's quasi-G6 mass production campus for fully flexible displays (2018), and the world's first commercial foldable smartphone with a fully flexible display, FlexPai (2018).
Royole has received numerous global awards for its technological innovations and fast growth. Holding over 2000 IPs, it provides IP licenses, services, mass production, and solutions for flexible electronics applications with its novel "Flexible+" platform. Royole, backed by leaders in global finance, has begun producing fully flexible displays in volume from its 4.5-million-square-feet quasi-G6 mass production campus in Shenzhen, China with a total investment of $1.7B. Royole has offices in Fremont, CA, Breda, The Netherlands, London, England, Hong Kong, and Shenzhen, China. For more information, please visit: www.royole.com.
