Media Alert: S.C. Governor Henry McMaster to Address Benefitfocus One Place Attendees

CHARLESTON, S.C., March 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNFT), a leading cloud-based benefits management platform and services provider, today announced the Honorable Henry McMaster, Governor of the State of South Carolina, will address attendees of One Place on Tuesday, March 26, 2019.

Benefitfocus' annual One Place user conference is being held between March 26-28 at the Charleston Gaillard Center. The company expects its largest ever crowd with over 1,200 registrants, a 40% increase from the prior year's event.

Requests for media interviews with the Governor may be sent to the Governor's Communications Office, Zach Pippin, zpippin@governor.sc.gov.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ: BNFT) unifies the entire U.S. benefits industry on a single technology platform to protect consumers' health, wealth and lifestyle. Our powerful cloud-based software, data-driven insights and thoughtfully-designed services, enable employers, insurance brokers and carriers to simplify the complexity of benefits administration and deliver a world-class benefits experience. Learn more at www.benefitfocus.com, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations, and assumptions contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Actual results or performance might differ materially from those explicit or implicit in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: our ability to maintain our culture and recruit and retain qualified personnel; management of growth; the need to innovate and provide useful products and services; our ability to compete effectively; the immature and volatile nature of the market for our products and services; risks related to changing healthcare and other applicable regulations; privacy; security and other risks associated with our business; and the other risk factors set forth from time to time in our SEC filings, copies of which are available free of charge within the Investor Relations section of the Benefitfocus website at http://investor.benefitfocus.com/sec-filings or upon request from our investor relations department. Benefitfocus assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

SOURCE Benefitfocus, Inc.

