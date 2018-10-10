MEDIA ALERT: SOC Telemed Partners with Children's National, Sponsors '2018 Race for Every Child'

RESTON, Va., Oct. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT: SOC Telemed (SOC), the leader in acute care telemedicine, will participate in the 2018 Race for Every Child as a Results Sponsor, benefitting Children's National Health System. For the third consecutive year, SOC's volunteer committee joins Children's National in celebration of pediatric health and support of world-class care for kids – regardless of ability to pay. Committed to raising $5,000 for the event, SOC surpassed its original goal – raising more than $7,000 prior to the race. The 2018 Race for Every Child directly supports care and research at Children's National, providing life-saving care to more than 230,000 kids annually. DATE AND TIME: October 20, 2018 8:45am ET WHERE: Freedom Plaza 14th Street and Pennsylvania Ave NW Washington, D.C. 20004 MEDIA CONTACT: Lauren Shankman (404) 214.0722 Ext. 121 LShankman@trevelinokeller.com

About SOC Telemed

SOC Telemed (SOC) is the largest national provider of telemedicine technology and solutions to hospitals, health systems, post-acute providers, physician networks, value-based care organizations, and health plans. Built on proven and scalable infrastructure as an enterprise-wide solution, SOC's technology platform, Telemed IQ, rapidly deploys and seamlessly optimizes telemedicine programs across the continuum of care. SOC provides a supportive and dedicated partner presence, virtually delivering patient care through teleNeurology, telePsychiatry and teleICU as well as enabling healthcare organizations to build sustainable telemedicine programs in any clinical specialty. SOC enables organizations to enrich their care models and touch more lives by supplying healthcare teams with industry-leading solutions that drive improved clinical care, patient outcomes, and organizational health. The company was the first provider of acute clinical telemedicine services to earn The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval and has maintained that accreditation every year since inception. SOC Telemed is backed by Warburg Pincus and CRG. For more information, visit www.soctelemed.com.

