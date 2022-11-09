MEDIA ALERT: Sustainable Aquaculture Startup Atarraya to Celebrate First Harvest of Indianapolis Shrimp Farm on Tuesday, November 15

Media and industry leaders invited to taste locally grown shrimp and celebrate the first harvest of the first sustainable plug-and-play shrimp farm.

WHAT: Press and industry leaders are invited to save the date for Atarraya 's first harvest in the U.S. at the company's recently announced Shrimpbox shrimp farm in Indianapolis on Tuesday, November 15, 2022. Shrimpbox is the world's first plug-and-play shrimp farm and is housed in a traditional cargo container. Guests are invited to experience the freshest shrimps they have ever tasted, harvested onsite. The first harvest is open to media representatives, government officials, international chefs and potential future shrimp farmers. An RSVP is required.

SPECIAL GUESTS: Andrew Caplinger from Caplinger's Fresh Catch will prepare a variety of appetizers made using Atarraya's freshly harvested shrimp. A tasting of Tsunami mezcal, made by Maestro Mezcalero, Juan Pacheco from Oaxaca, Mexico will also be served, along with craft beer and other beverages.

WHY: The celebration of Atarraya's first Shrimpbox harvest at its facility in Indianapolis, just four short months after starting operations — something unattainable for other shrimp farming companies who typically need years before their first shrimp harvest. Guests will learn how a Shrimpbox farm works and what the final product tastes like. Atarraya's shrimp farms are designed to decrease the environmental impact and cost of shrimp farming, while allowing for the production of fresh, sustainable and local shrimp everywhere in the world – even in landlocked places like Indianapolis. View a short video to see how Shrimpbox works . Atarraya plans to deploy its early adopter program for potential Shrimpbox farmers in early 2023.

WHERE: Atarraya's U.S. headquarters and shrimp farm located at 2075 S Belmont Ave., Indianapolis, IN 46221. Parking is available onsite.

WHEN: Tuesday, November 15, 2022, from 4 to 7 pm Eastern time

MEDIA PREVIEW RSVP: Accredited press are invited to schedule an interview with Atarraya CEO Daniel Russek, take a tour of the shrimp farm and learn more about Shrimpbox at Atarraya's headquarters between 11 am - 3 pm EST on November 15. Press are requested to RSVP and register interest to [email protected] .

About Atarraya

Atarraya is on a mission to make shrimp the sustainable protein of the 21st century. Powered by AI, Atarraya's proprietary Shrimpbox is a true "plug and play'' sustainable shrimp farm that transforms aquaculture by using the most advanced biotechnology, software and hardware available. Atarraya's Shrimpbox technology was developed over the course of the past 10 years by a team of engineers, biologists, and developers from Mexico, Norway, Brazil, Argentina and Poland. Atarraya's holdings include Maricultura Vigas, a sustainable aquaculture production company with a decade of shrimp farming experience utilizing biofloc technology that minimizes the use of water and eliminates the necessity of antibiotics and harmful chemicals.

Based in Mexico City and Indianapolis, Atarraya is a privately held corporation backed by Jeffrey Horing, Mark K. Gormley and other angel investors. Follow Atarraya on YouTube , LinkedIn and Twitter , or learn more at https://www.atarraya.ai .

