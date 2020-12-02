MEDIA ALERT: Xero hosts virtual "pit crew" event for Austin-based SMBs

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Xero , the global small business platform, today announced that on Monday, December 14th from 1:00-3:00 p.m. CT, it will be hosting a virtual "pit crew" event for entrepreneurs and SMB owners seeking to better their business during this tumultuous time and beyond.

The event, which will include different sessions or "pit stops," encompasses finance and accounting topics relevant to businesses just starting out, as well as for those who need advice on managing cash flow or utilizing technology effectively. This format allows participants the opportunity to select which session(s) are most applicable to them, and to learn from Xero's panel of experts who specialize in SMB support. Each breakout will include a short presentation and plenty of time for Q&A.

Pit Crew Agenda / Lineup:

Pit Stop #1: Accounting 101 for Founders

If you're a SMB owner, you know what it's like to juggle it all—product development, marketing, sales, bookkeeping, networking, etc. Business owners usually find that as the company grows, their time is best spent on a few key components rather than trying to do it all. It may become more difficult to devote time to keeping track of financials or to fixing someone else's bookkeeping mistakes. This session will cover best practices for early-stage companies, including simple tips you can implement to streamline your operations and when to outsource the accounting for your startup.

Pit Crew:

Dori Eversmann, CEO and Co-Founder, Chastain Partners

Pit Stop #2: Modern accounting practices and applications for SMBs

SMB accounting applications and processes have evolved dramatically in recent years. With a sea of new accounting applications available, each promising to save you time and money, what applications do you really need for your business? Discuss how to set up your accounting app stack to streamline and reduce data entry, keep records organized and stored, and manage and pay bills efficiently.

Pit Crew:

Rusty and Cassie Hale, Owners, Hale CPA Group

Pit Stop #3: Optimizing your cash flow

Cash flow is the lifeline of any business. While it can be challenging for startups, SMBs and entrepreneurs to maintain a healthy cash flow, it can make a difference to your business surviving during times of uncertainty. We'll discuss the basics of cash flow, best practices to keep cash flowing into your business, and funding options from government assistance programs like the Paycheck Protection Program for when you face a cash flow shortage.

Pit Crew:

Anthony Fernandez, DeEtte Harrington, Hunter Scott and Kyle Smith, Partners at KH Cloud Accountants .

Additional Information

RSVP here – you will receive a link with more details on how to join ahead of the event.

– you will receive a link with more details on how to join ahead of the event. We will also livestream the event at this link. You can access the recording on Capital Factory's Austin Tech Live YouTube page following the event.

link. You can access the recording on page following the event. Any questions, email [email protected] .

About Xero

Xero is a cloud-based accounting software platform for small businesses with 2.45 million subscribers globally. Through Xero, small business owners and their advisors have access to real-time financial data any time, anywhere and on any device. Xero offers an ecosystem of over 800 third-party apps and 200 plus connections to banks and other financial partners. In 2020, Xero was included in the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index and recognised by IDC MarketScape as a leader in its worldwide SaaS and cloud-enabled small business finance and accounting applications vendor assessment.

