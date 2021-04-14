Media and Advertising Community to Host "Advancing Diversity Week" September 20-23

NEW YORK, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MediaVillage and AdvancingDiversity.org today revealed a multipronged "From Inclusion to Belonging" themed week-long, industry-wide diverse talent outreach, retention and leadership development program from September 20-23, culminating with the 4th annual Advancing Diversity Hall of Honors Induction Experience on Thursday, September 23. Advancing Diversity Week will be promoted through a seven-figure out-of-home and radio advertising campaign in partnership with Outfront, Clear Channel, Intersection, and Audacy.

"This is a pivotal moment in the history of our industry," commented Philip McKenzie, Chief Strategy Officer of MediaVillage and Executive Director for AdvancingDiversity.org. "We are ushering in a new spirit of belonging. The media and advertising industry is on a transformational journey to advance diversity from advocacy to activism and we are pleased to be leading the community on this vital voyage. Advancing Diversity Week will bring our 2021 theme 'From Inclusion to Belonging' to life across multiple virtual activations this fall and beyond."