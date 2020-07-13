Media Availability: FDA Announces New Era of Smarter Food Safety, Issues Blueprint

SILVER SPRING, Md., July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

** FOR CREDENTIALED MEDIA ONLY **

WHAT:

A media availability to discuss the next milestone in the FDA's New Era of Smarter Food Safety Initiative.

WHO:

Frank Yiannas, FDA Deputy Commissioner for Food Policy and Response

Judy McMeekin , Pharm.D., FDA Office of Regulatory Affairs Associate Commissioner

, Pharm.D., FDA Office of Regulatory Affairs Associate Commissioner Susan Mayne , Ph.D., FDA Center for Food Safety and Applied Nutrition Director

, Ph.D., FDA Center for Food Safety and Applied Nutrition Director Steven Solomon , D.V.M., FDA Center for Veterinary Medicine Director

WHEN:

Monday, July 13, 2 p.m. ET

HOW:

Callers in the U.S. or Canada may call 888-989-4351. International callers will need to dial 210-234-0353. The passcode for all callers is "FDA." A replay will be available beginning one hour after the briefing until July 16. To listen to the replay, call 800-964-4586. International callers dial 402-998-0980.

Media Contact: Peter Cassell, 240-402-6537

SOURCE U.S. Food and Drug Administration

