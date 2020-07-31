Media Box Industry Outlook 2020-2024 - Trade Value Remains Under Pressure as Cheap STBs Represent an Increasing Proportion of the Market

DUBLIN, July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Media Box Market Report - Worldwide" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report examines the outlook for Media Streamers and Pay & Free-to-Air TV Set-Top Boxes (STBs) 350m units were shipped worldwide in 2019, with trade value of $21bn.



Growth of 1% in units and 4% decline in value terms is forecast for 2020. The Media Box market remains relatively stable in terms of volume, though Media Streamers are performing better than STBs as consumer shift away from traditional Pay-TV services to SVoD services becomes increasingly apparent. Trade value remains under pressure as cheap STBs represent an increasing proportion of the market, along with competitive pressures maintaining Media Streamer prices at a low level.

The drivers and inhibitors for both types of device are explored in this report and forecasts are supplied through to 2024.

The analysis draws on industry interviews and consumer research conducted during Q1 2020.

This report is accompanied by an Excel spreadsheet that tabulates key data points.

This report will be delivered as a pdf. and excel. The accompanying excel contains 5,800 data points.

Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction



2. Glossary of Terms



3. Executive Summary



4. Pay-TV and SVoD Market Context

Long Term Outlook for Pay-TV Households

5. Android TV



6. Voice Assistants



7. Video and Transmission Standards



8. Set-top Box Market Outlook

Outlook by Hardware Type

Outlook for HEVC and 4K UHD in STBs

9. Media Streamer Market Outlook

Household Penetration

UHD Media Streamer Outlook

Companies Mentioned



Disney

Netflix

Amazon

Google

Comcast

Sky

AT&T

Arris

CommScope

Technicolor

Huawei

Humax

Skyworth

Virgin

Media

British

Telecom

Talk

Talk

Roku

Apple

Dolby

TiVo

Vodafone

Unity

Media

Deutsche

Telekom

Orange

Free

SFR

Canal+

Mediaset

Movistar

Euskaltel

