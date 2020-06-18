Media Brief: Working Solutions Experts Can Address How Businesses Should Prepare for Hurricanes Amid the Pandemic

DALLAS, June 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Doubled-down Dilemma: As the COVID-19 pandemic rolls on, the 2020 hurricane season rolls in — with above normal numbers of hurricanes predicted. The one-two punch of increased storms and an expanding health crisis complicates delivery of already strained customer service for thousands of businesses.

This Season's Outlook: NOAA's Climate Prediction Center 2020 hurricane forecast predicts a likely range of 13 to 19 named storms, of which 6 to 10 could become hurricanes, including 3 to 6 major hurricanes. NOAA provides these ranges with a 70% confidence.

· An average hurricane season produces 12 named storms, of which 6 become hurricanes, including 3 major hurricanes.

· Before the season began on June 1, there were already two named storms: Arthur and Bertha. Then Cristobal was added, the third named storm of the season, creating a new record.

Coronavirus Unrelenting: This year, the impact of hurricane season takes on even more significance as businesses struggle to cope with the disruptions caused by COVID-19, with cases rising in 20+ states.

What's More: The pandemic is exacerbated by forecasts that climate change will only magnify the force, frequency and effects of the hurricane season. Further hits to business continuity could cripple the chance for a meaningful economic recovery—at least in the foreseeable future.

In the Know: With 24 years in the on-demand, virtual customer service industry, Working Solutions has partnered with clients to serve their customers with nonstop service through dozens of hurricanes, blizzards and floods.

What: Business continuity experts, hurricane expertise from Katrina to today's storms.

Who: Working Solutions is an on-demand customer service outsourcer, with a distributed network of 150,000+ work-from-home contact center agents across the United States and Canada.

Subject-matter experts — Chief executive Kim Houlne and April Wiita, vice president of Customer Success, could serve as credible news sources during the 2020 hurricane season compounded by the coronavirus.

Story Ideas:

1. Inside customer service during a hurricane: Real-time view of virtual customer service during a storm.

2. COVID-19 crisis and 2020 hurricane season: How the two compare—and one helps preparation for the other.

3. Something wicked this way comes: How customer service had to shift with severe climate change.

