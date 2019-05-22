Media Interactiva Launches a Cloud Version of LearnMOS, Training Courses for Microsoft Office 2016
The courses will be accessible from any operating system and no additional software will be needed
May 22, 2019, 09:35 ET
SEVILLA, Spain, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- People who obtain certifications in digital competencies see their potential increased, have a competitive advantage to join the labor market or to stand out in recruitment processes. With this idea in mind, the technology company Media Interactiva - a leader in the development of educational technology and instructional design for the certification of digital competencies, with offices in Sevilla (Spain), New York, Miami, and Atlanta - has launched a new version of its program of courses and online practice tests for Microsoft Office Specialist 2016 applications. These courses enable users to enhance their skills in Word, Excel or Powerpoint and to be prepared for any official certification. In this case, we are talking about LearnMOS Cloud, which can be accessed from any operating system - Windows, Linux, Android, iOS - and without any additional software, like the Microsoft Office 2016 license, since it is hosted in the cloud.
The LearnMOS courses increase productivity, promote efficiency, swiftness, and control in Microsoft Office through continued practice by the students, who train directly inside the app. They can assess their knowledge of the program before starting their personalized learning itineraries. Then, they move on to real practice with theory explanations on how it works, and with step-by-step tutorial videos. All this, in line with the objectives set in the official certification program Microsoft Office Specialist Core 2016.
The LearnMOS Cloud version gives students access to a real Microsoft Office 2016 environment, now in the cloud, with two categories to choose from: assessment, that will allow students to carry out three tests following the model of certification exams in order to assess their knowledge of Word, Excel, or Powerpoint; or practice test, with 140 exercises and explanatory videos in order to successfully prepare the official certification test for MOS 2016.
Distribution is made possible thanks to the agreement reached with AWS (Amazon Web Services). AWS has launched a new service called Appstream that allows sharing a desktop application using the web. Media Interactiva has cooperated closely during this last stage with AWS to improve the development and service of the product, through their teams in the UK and in the US (Seattle). More information can be found at https://www.measureup.com/learnmoscloud.
Contact:
Isabel Bermejo
grayling@mediainteractiva.com
+34-954-933-100
SOURCE LearnMOS Cloud
Share this article