Media Interactiva Launches a Cloud Version of LearnMOS, Training Courses for Microsoft Office 2016

The LearnMOS courses increase productivity, promote efficiency, swiftness, and control in Microsoft Office through continued practice by the students, who train directly inside the app. They can assess their knowledge of the program before starting their personalized learning itineraries. Then, they move on to real practice with theory explanations on how it works, and with step-by-step tutorial videos. All this, in line with the objectives set in the official certification program Microsoft Office Specialist Core 2016.

The LearnMOS Cloud version gives students access to a real Microsoft Office 2016 environment, now in the cloud, with two categories to choose from: assessment, that will allow students to carry out three tests following the model of certification exams in order to assess their knowledge of Word, Excel, or Powerpoint; or practice test, with 140 exercises and explanatory videos in order to successfully prepare the official certification test for MOS 2016.

Distribution is made possible thanks to the agreement reached with AWS (Amazon Web Services). AWS has launched a new service called Appstream that allows sharing a desktop application using the web. Media Interactiva has cooperated closely during this last stage with AWS to improve the development and service of the product, through their teams in the UK and in the US (Seattle). More information can be found at https://www.measureup.com/learnmoscloud.

