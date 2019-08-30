Media Invited to 20th Anniversary Event for NASA's Chandra

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Aug. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center and the U.S. Space & Rocket Center are inviting media to a special discussion surrounding the 20th anniversary of the Chandra X-ray Observatory -- the world's most powerful X-ray telescope.

"20 Years of Science with NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory" will take audience members on a unique journey through the science and adventure of the Chandra mission from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, in the rocket center's INTUITIVE® Planetarium.

Since its launch on July 23, 1999, Chandra has been NASA's flagship mission for X-ray astronomy. Astronomers around the world use Chandra's X-ray vision to explore cosmic mysteries -- from distant galaxies and an expanding universe to black holes, dark energy and supernovas.

Speakers will include:

Eileen Collins , NASA astronaut, retired

, NASA astronaut, retired Aneta Siemiginowska, astrophysicist, Chandra X-ray Center

Harvey Tananbaum , senior astrophysicist, Chandra X-ray Center

, senior astrophysicist, Chandra X-ray Center Martin Weisskopf , Chandra project scientist, Marshall Space Flight Center

Admission is free and open to the public. Seating is limited.

Reporters will have the opportunity to interview speakers immediately after the program. Media interested in attending should contact Molly Porter at molly.a.porter@nasa.gov or 256-544-0034 no later than noon on Thursday, Sept. 5.

For more information about Chandra's 20th anniversary, visit:

http://chandra.harvard.edu/20th

