Media Invited to Cover Grand Opening of New $78 million Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum September 16-18 in Downtown Dallas

DALLAS, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Media are invited to an exclusive pre-opening tour and briefing by experts of the highly anticipated Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum and the official Ribbon Cutting ceremony featuring Holocaust Survivors, human rights experts, Texas Governor Greg Abbott, and Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson.

The Museum opens to the public on September 18th.

All events require a media credential. Deadline to apply for credential is September 9th.

First conceived by local DFW-area Holocaust Survivors more than 40 years ago, the new $78 million Museum is 55,000 square feet, hosts four new wings in the permanent exhibition, a fully restored Nazi-era boxcar, a gallery focused on the 10 Stages of Genocide, an official USC Shoah Foundation Dimensions in TestimonySM Theater—one of only two in the world featuring interactive holographic testimonies from Holocaust Survivors—and much more.

On Monday, September 16, media are invited to an exclusive pre-opening tour and briefing led by Museum President and CEO Mary Pat Higgins. Registration begins at 8:30A CDT. Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson will deliver remarks at a press conference from 9:30-10:15A; tours of the exhibition will follow from 10:15-11:30A, followed by lunch and one-on-one interviews with Museum subject matter experts and officials and Dallas Holocaust Survivor Max Glauben from 11:30-12:30P. Media are free to tour the Museum on their own following lunch.

On Tuesday, September 17, Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson will give special remarks at the official Museum Ribbon Cutting and Open House event at 10A before local Holocaust Survivors cut the ribbon at 10:45A.

On Wednesday, September 18, the Museum will officially open to school groups and the general public at 9:30A.

The permanent exhibition is the creation of Berenbaum Jacobs Associates, under the stewardship of Michael Berenbaum, the former Project Director of the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum.

For a special video preview of the new Museum, click here.

Press parking available through media credential application.

300 N. Houston St, Dallas, TX 75202

SOURCE Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum

