Media Invited to Preview of New NASA Field Campaigns

WASHINGTON, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA is inviting members of the media to a behind-the-scenes tour and briefing on five new research campaigns that will take to the field in 2020 to explore questions critical to understanding our home planet. The event is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 7, from 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. PST at NASA's Armstrong Flight Research Center, Building 703, in Palmdale, California.

The airborne campaigns will deploy across the United States to investigate fundamental processes that affect human lives and the environment, from snowstorms along the East Coast to the sinking coastline of the Mississippi River delta. The five new NASA Earth Venture field campaigns begin their first year of field work from January to October 2020.

The Jan. 7 event will give media an opportunity to tour NASA's Palmdale hangar, view several aircraft and scientific equipment involved in the campaigns, and interview science team members and pilots. NASA research aircraft on display include the ER-2 , B-200 , C-20 , and SOFIA, NASA's flying astronomical telescope. Media will participate in a live NASA television briefing on the new campaigns.

U.S. media representatives interested in participating should contact NASA Armstrong Public Affairs no later than noon PST Thursday, Jan. 2, by calling 661-276-2016 or emailing Jessica.Arreola@NASA.gov. Foreign nationals cannot be accommodated for this event.

NASA uses the vantage point of space and airborne campaigns to increase our understanding of our home planet, improve lives, and safeguard our future. For more information about NASA's Earth science activities, visit:

https://www.nasa.gov/earth

SOURCE NASA

